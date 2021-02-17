Advertisement

The path to sobriety

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shannon Steffke, a Sioux Falls mother of three, celebrated three years of sobriety on Tuesday.

Shannon Steffke is a Wisconsin native who lives in Sioux Falls and she may be familiar to some of our viewers. Shannon was on KDLT then KSFY as a reporter and anchor. Shannon was the keynote speaker at EmBe’s In Her Shoes Banquet last week.

Erik Thorstenson spoke with Shannon about her journey.

