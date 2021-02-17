The path to sobriety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shannon Steffke, a Sioux Falls mother of three, celebrated three years of sobriety on Tuesday.

Shannon Steffke is a Wisconsin native who lives in Sioux Falls and she may be familiar to some of our viewers. Shannon was on KDLT then KSFY as a reporter and anchor. Shannon was the keynote speaker at EmBe’s In Her Shoes Banquet last week.

Erik Thorstenson spoke with Shannon about her journey.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.