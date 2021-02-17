Warmup expected just in time for 7th Annual Frost Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While sub-zero temperatures have blanketed the region for the past few days, the community of Brookings is welcoming the winter weather.

The city’s 7th Annual Frost Fest is set to take place Feb. 19-21, and there is a warmup on the way just in time for the weekend.

“It’s just a chance to showcase winter and celebrate all of the amazing things people can do in Brookings during the colder months of the year,” Laura Schoen Carbonneau, Executive Director of Visit Brookings, said.

Activities include SNOWGA at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota, stargazing at McCrory Gardens, and snowshoeing at Dakota Nature Park.

“There is so much community collaboration with this event, it’s fantastic,” Ashley Biggar, Director of Downtown Brookings, said.

Director of Marketing for the Children’s Museum of South Dakota Kerrie Vilhaurer says the museum is excited to be part of the community-wide event.

“We’re going to the old school way of playing in the snow, it’s all about nature,” Vilhaurer said.

And in a time unlike any other, the outdoor fun comes at a much needed relief.

“After being cooped up both from the pandemic and the cold temperatures we’ve had over the last week to two weeks, we’re hoping that (people will) be looking for an opportunity to get outside and do some of the fun things that are available in Brookings,” Schoen Carbonneau said.

However, if you’d prefer not to brave the elements, there are several indoor and virtual options as well.

The Brookings Arts Council will be hosting an online painting class with Erik Ritter and a virtual Plein Air event.

“We have artists from all over the country that are going to be painting with us, we meet a couple of times during the day through zoom, and at the end of the day, after they’re done painting, all of their works will be up for sale on the Arts Council website,” Ashley Ragsdale, Executive Director of the Brookings Arts Council, said.

In addition, Tee’d Off Golf Simulators is hosting a golf tournament.

“On Saturday, we are hosting an indoor golf tournament. It will be a two-man scramble; we have tee times available from ten in the morning until ten at night,” Sharon Brecher, co-owner of Tee’d Off Golf Simulators, said.

For more information about Frost Fest, a full list of events, and to sign up for activities, click here.

