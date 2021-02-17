Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

