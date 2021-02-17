Williamson reflects on USD’s first volleyball loss in 23 Summit League matches

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes of U-S-D were actually looking to finish off a weekend sweep of Omaha Monday night in Vermillion.

And after winning 3-0 Sunday over the Mavericks and winning the first set it looked like they were going to win their 23 straight Summit League match...

Omaha won the next 2 sets, the Coyotes did win the 4th and took and 8-4 lead in the final set. But the Mavericks rallied for the win, shocking the league’s top team on their home floor. ”Disappointed in our team that we weren’t making some of the changes that needed to be made in order to kind of right the ship as the match went on. Again we had opportunities, up 8-4 in the final set,” says Leanne Williamson, USD head coach.

Elizabeth Juhnke led the way with 18 kills and Harrisburg native Sami Slaughter had 14 in the loss. The Coyotes will try and bounce back at home next Sunday and Monday when they host the Bison of North Dakota State in Vermillion.

