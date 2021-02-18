10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 17th
Freidel sidelined, Stig excited to play, Plays of the Week, DeSmet Bulldogs and Sioux Center Girls Basketball
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU standout Noah Freidel is done for the year. John Stiegelmeier is pumped for his players, Zach Borg has the Plays of the Week. Jeff Gruenhagen talks DeSmet boys hoops and Sioux Center’s girls lose a heartbreaker
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.