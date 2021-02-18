Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a crash along Highway 38 Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating fatal crash in northwestern Sioux Falls
4 killed in crash near Wagner
Firefighters battle flames at a house fire that claimed a life on the evening of Feb. 16.
1 dead after overnight house fire in Yankton
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18,...
Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly
North Carolina deputies help rescue a baby owl.
North Carolina deputies help rescue baby owl