CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

