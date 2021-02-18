Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lexi Unruh broke her own scoring record at Sioux Falls Christian, pouring in 42 points against Tri-Valley.

Spring sports started with a smash through the wall as SDSU’s Peyton Daughtery robs Iowa State of a home run.

Rivalry weekend between Sioux Falls and Augustana got off to a jamming start thanks to USF’s Jake Kettner and Augie’s Dylan LeBrun.

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle won three events at the NSIC Swimming & Diving championships, including a record setting 1,000 yard freestyle win in 10:10.03.

Our top spot goes to the top gymnasts in South Dakota, with Paige Simon and Brook Bollinger taking the A & Double-A All-Around Championships.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

