Fallen heroes honored by Snocross racers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world’s top snowmobile racers are coming to Sioux Falls for the AMSOIL Championship Snocross Series this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Some of those racers are competing in honor of others.

Steve Scheuring and his race team, Scheuring Speed Sports, have been strong supporters of the United States military for more than two decades. And, for the last three years, his racers have branded the names of fallen soldiers on their sleds.

“It’s humbling, you think what they sacrificed and you can’t imagine what they went through in a time of dire need for them,” Scheuring said. “I know they’d want us to do this because that’s what they sacrificed their lives for, so all of America could be free.”

Lincoln Lemieux, a professional racer for Scheuring Speed Sports, says the best part of attaching the names to the snowmobiles is representing the soldier and their family.

“It’s awesome for us to go out there and race with their names on our sled,” Lemieux said.

This weekend’s fallen hero: Captain Samuel Fantle III, of Sioux Falls.

“He put his life on the line and he was shot down in Vietnam, and that name represents that ultimate sacrifice,” Tony Aubrey, USAF (R), with Operation Vet Now, said.

The tribute is made possible through a partnership with Operation Vet Now, whose mission is to help veterans and their families get connected to care.

OVN used Snocross, among other mediums, to raise awareness for veteran’s needs and honor those who’ve died in the line of duty.

“All of us on our board have lost fellow service members in combat, and we realize that as years go by people tend to just forget,” Aubrey said. “I mean it’s natural, we’re busy and things like that, so we said, you know what? Let’s find the biggest platforms we can and make sure these legacies are never forgotten.”

Jackie Riess, the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and the only female snow bike racer in the Snocross Series, is representing women, like Corporal Jessica Ellis, who gave their life for their country.

“It just makes me feel so honored,” Riess said. “I hope that I can make these women and their families proud of what I’m doing, and it really helps me relate to these women.”

