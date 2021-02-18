Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be in and out of cloud cover for our Thursday. It will be slightly warmer today, as well. Highs will range from the mid teens in the east to the low 20s out west. The wind won’t be too strong, but even a slight breeze will make it feel a little cooler out there.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the week. By Friday, we should see highs range from right around 20 in the east to the 30s out west. Clouds will roll into the region for the weekend, but we should stay dry. Temps will continue to go up. On Saturday, most of us should crack 30 for a high with 40s possible out west. We’ll warm into the low to mid 30s in the east with low 40s in central South Dakota.

We’ll keep the nicer, dry weather around for the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday with upper 40s possible in central South Dakota. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will range from the low 40s in the east to the low 50s out west! The warmer temps will stay around for Thursday before we drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s for highs by that next weekend.

