Gov. Noem signs bill to expand critical care program for nursing facilities

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Human Services announced Thursday that Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 32.

This allows for the expansion of the access critical nursing facility program. It’s been in effect since 2011 in the state, but now it will be able to expand to Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, Platte Healthcare in Platte, and Tekawitha in Sisseton.

The program is already in facilities in Eureka, Gettysburg, Martin, Lemmon, Miller, Philip, Chamberlain, Hot Springs, and Britton.

“This bill provides assurance to families that they will be able to choose nursing facility services close to home and avoid lengthy trips to visit loved ones,” South Dakota Department of Human Services Cabinet Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said. “Nursing facility care can be more expensive to deliver in smaller, more rural areas due to availability of staffing and delivery of goods and services to the location.  An enhanced reimbursement process helps to make sure that these services remain available.”

This new legislation goes into effect July 1st.

