Honoring African Americans who have made a difference in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Julian Beaudion is a small business owner in Sioux Falls. In honor of Black History month, he joined Dakota News Now Thursday to talk about a few African Americans, who made history in South Dakota.

Beaudion encouraged people to visit the South Dakota African American History Museum inside the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls to learn more than just what he shared on the news. The museum is on the first floor of the Pavilion and is free to go check out. The display recognizes the struggles, contributions, and great leadership of the African American community in the state.

Beaudion talked about Oscar Micheaux and Sarah Campbell, better known as Aunt Sally. Micheaux was a pioneering author and filmmaker. He homesteaded a farm in South Dakota. Aunt Sally came to the Dakota Territory on a steamboat. She was one of the first African American women to own a business in the territory.

