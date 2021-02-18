How to prevent pipes from bursting during winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As freezing temperatures continue, bursting pipes are still a main concern for many people and there are a few steps you can take to make sure the water in your house continues to run.

Monday afternoon, the cold weather forced a sprinkler to burst at the Willow Run GreatLIFE.

“With this cold weather we’re not the only ones it sounds like in the area that this is happening to with that negative air temp out there happening,” said Willow Run GreatLIFE General Manager Jacki Pranger.

Plumbing and heating company Comfort Heroes has seen an uptick in calls for frozen pipes.

“It’s definitely been a huge challenge. The swing in the temperatures to go from 40 degrees down to –25 or –30 degrees with the windchill has been very hard. We’ve had an overwhelming number of phone calls come in for frozen pipes and furnaces out and people that are concerned about frozen pipes,” Comfort Heroes Owner Alan Gentry said.

Experts say to help prevent pipes from bursting use a blow dryer or run your faucet frequently.

“The best thing you can do it open up some cabinets underneath there to let some of the warmer air get into where the pipes are. The other thing is on nights where it’s going to be very, very cold if you can just leave a faucet dribbling a small amount it will keep the water inside the pipe moving,” Gentry added.

Another big preventative measure, is making sure your house has a strong foundation with nowhere for cold air to enter.

If need be, Comfort Heroes can heat pipes to melt frozen water before bursting. There are also things you shouldn’t do.

“Definitely don’t use a blow torch, that’s a great way to catch something on fire or even do damage to your plumbing,” Gentry said.

If you’ve tried all preventative measures and there still seems to be frozen water in your pipe system, Gentry says it’s best to call for professional help at that point as it could save you thousands of dollars.

