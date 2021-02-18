Lake Area Tech students get hands-on practice during tax season

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sometimes the best learning experience is hands-on practice. And some Lake Area Tech students are getting just that this tax season.

Lake Area Tech’s Financial Services program and it’s students open their doors every year to the community, allowing students under the IRS’s Vita Program to do taxes for free as part of their course work.

The program is offered through March 13th each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. A full list of what items to bring can be found here. Visitors will also have their temperatures checked, and masks are required.

And Financial Services Instructor Lorna Hofer said it doesn’t get anymore realistic than that.

“The tax prep site is a real-life, hands-on opportunity. Where we have real taxpayers come in from the community, they sit down across from our students. Our students prepare their taxes, and it doesn’t get anymore real-life than that.” Hofer said.

Hofer, who helps lead the program and oversees quality checks, said the program provides the best possible experience for students looking into accounting as a career as well as other branches of financial services. And more often than not, it helps prepare those students for a great business relationship with future customers.

“While they’re waiting for a quality review, they have to learn to visit with the taxpayer. And more times than not, they find out they know someone the taxpayer knows. Or they have something in common.”

And it’s just another way that the college can give back to the community. And Hofer said it’s beneficial both ways for students and those they serve.

“People are just so thankful we’re able to provide this service, because we’re able to provide this for free. And for some people paying to get a tax return prepared is a burden for them.”

