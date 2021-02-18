Advertisement

Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor in CA arrested in Sioux Falls

King is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 35-year-old man wanted for lascivious acts with a minor in California has been arrested in Sioux Falls after two years.

Authorities say an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Josheua Alan King was issued by San Bernardino County, California in 2018.

The warrant was issued for four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age.

King was apprehended at the Midco Aquatic Center where he was a part-time employee. Authorities say King was also employed at Sanford Hospital.

Authorities are asking residents to report any suspected criminal activities to their local law enforcement.

