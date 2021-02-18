Advertisement

Minnesota gives anxious people tool to connect with vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota has rolled out a new online tool to help anxious residents learn when and where they can get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the launch of the “Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector” as part of the state’s strategy for getting people vaccinated as supplies slowly become available.

Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and school staff, child care workers, and people age 65 and over.

Health Commissioner says the new connector will allow the state to alert other residents when they become eligible and notify them of vaccination opportunities.

