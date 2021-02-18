Minnesota Governor Tim Walz unveils plan to bring more students back to campus

Luverne, MN (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz unveiled his plan Wednesday to continue bringing more middle and high school students back into classrooms.

“We know that the best learning happens when they’re in classrooms and when we’re with educators in front of them and they’re with their peers,” Walz said.

Governor Walz is calling for the return of in-person classes, stating that with Minnesota’s latest vaccine numbers, it is now time to bring middle and high school students back on to campuses in a safe and responsible manner.

“The increase in the vaccination coming out has given us more optimism and hope we’re still trying to do the same kind of measures as much as we can of social distancing mask wearing and hand sanitizers,” said Luverne High School Principal Ryan Johnson.

While some Minnesota schools are just beginning the process to bring students back into classrooms, others have already been holding in-person sessions for the last couple of weeks.

Many teachers say they are excited to have students back in person, including Phillip Paquette.

“I think it’s been awesome to get all the students back in our school district, I think things have gone pretty seamlessly and we’ve been lucky students and staff are all on board taking the precautions in the classroom and also in activities to keep people in school and keep people safe so it’s been a great step in the right direction from where we were last fall. So hopefully things continue to trend this way and we can finish out this school year on a positive note.”

Teachers aren’t the only ones excited. Students in southwest Minnesota say they are ready to return to in-person learning, even with the recent frigid temperatures.

“Our kids have been excited to be here, our attendance rate is higher than it ever was, obviously, but kids are making it to school, making it to classes. We had negative 30 degree wind chill out and we’re coming to school on time. That tells you a lot about us wanting to be in school.” says physical education teacher Michael Wenninger.

Walz’ new order will allow all Minnesota schools to reopen on Monday.

The Governor says stated he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8.

