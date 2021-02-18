Advertisement

Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol

The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state Capitol grounds.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dolly Parton is nixing the idea of the legislature putting a statue of the country star on state Capitol grounds in Tennessee.

She politely rejected the notion in a statement released on social media.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

But the entertainer isn’t totally ruling out the idea.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

This month, the country star said she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton is a 50-time Grammy nominee and nine-time winner.

She’s also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a crash along Highway 38 Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating fatal crash in northwestern Sioux Falls
4 killed in crash near Wagner
Firefighters battle flames at a house fire that claimed a life on the evening of Feb. 16.
1 dead after overnight house fire in Yankton
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
COMING UP: Officials to hold briefing discussing Ravnsborg investigation
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma frozen alligators
Snocross racers honor fallen heroes
Fallen heroes honored by Snocross racers