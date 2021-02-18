Advertisement

SDSU’s Freidel sidelined for remainder of season

Former Tea Area standout to deal with depression and anxiety issues
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men will be without one of their top players for the remainder of the season. Former Tea Area standout Noah Freidel, who had a sensational freshman campaign, will be sidelined to deal with with depression issues.

There’s no question he will be missed as a basketball player by the Jackrabbits. But getting the sophomore sensation healthy is the main focus of his decision. And he has the full support of his teammates and coach. ”Noah is a full member of our team. His teammates love him, his coaches love him, our fans love him. Everybody loves him. He’s an awesome kid. But how he’s involved in the team, that will be decided between me and Noah,” says head coach Eric Henderson.

Henderson says he’s proud of Noah for having the courage to make this decision. He was averaging 17 points a game this season. Freidel was last year’s Summit League freshman of the year.

Freidel had been struggling of late on the floor and didn’t even play in Sunday’s game at Oral Roberts. This comes from Noah, “After meeting with Coach Hendo and my family we’ve decided I’m not going to play for the remainder of the year as I’ve been struggling with depression and anxiety,” Freidel said in a prepared statement. “I’m going to take this time to get healthy and work through these mental health issues. I’m so thankful to be surrounded by amazing teammates and I can’t wait to get back out on the floor with them.”

