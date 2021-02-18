Sioux Center girls lose heartbreaker in overtime at SC Heelan

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It came right down to the wire in Iowa girls Class 3-A sub state action Wednesday night. It looked like SC Heelan had the game won when Layrun Peck buried a 3 (13 points) to give the Crusaders a 6 point lead late in the game. But Sioux Center rallied as Peyton Toering sent the game to overtime tied at 39.

Again it looked like the Crusaders had the game in hand when freshman Brooklyn Stanley scored 2 of her game-high 15 points and the lead was 4. But this time it was Willow Bleeker who rallied the Warriors. But Heelan then scored the final 5 points of the game for a 48-43 win.

