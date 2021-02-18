South Dakota reports 187 new COVID-19 cases as 3,419 more receive vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases as 3,419 more South Dakotans receive the vaccine.

The new cases bring the state total to 110,871, with 106,956 of those cases considered recovered. Active cases remain steady, dropping by only four from Wednesday to 2,068.

Current hospitalizations also decreased slightly to 92. In total, 6,475 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported three new deaths. The state death toll is now at 1,847.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 16% of the state’s population have been vaccinated. 110,759 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53,640 residents have completed both doses needed.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

