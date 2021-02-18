Stiegelmeier will be excited for his players when SDSU takes the field at Northern Iowa Friday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team opens up the season this Friday on the road. And there’s no doubt that the players are jacked to fin ally get back out on the field and play a real game against a very good Missouri Valley opponent.

But the guys in pads aren’t the only ones who can’t wait for Friday to get here. It’s been a long time for everyone since that last game 15 months ago. Including the head coach... Stig can’t wait. ”My joy comes through the players. I’ve done this long enough that I still get excited for games just like when I was 40 years old. But the excitement and the accomplishments and the true joy comes from the players. So what I’m looking forward to is that the players being able to play football because they have worked so hard like I talked about earlier and just go out and do their trade. I’m excited about our young guys because like I said they are going to be ready to play,” says John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head football coach.

And they will open up on the road, luckily inside a dome at Cedar Falls against a very good Northern Iowa team. These are 2 of the top 3 teams in the Missouri Valley in the preseason polls with the Bison being #1.

