Students and community Unite for USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Students and faculty are calling on the help of the Vermillion community to unite and support different programs on campus. In order to give students the best college experience possible.

The University of South Dakota was founded in 1862. So for 1,862 minutes, USD is holding its third annual Unite for USD giving day. It’s an event to raise money for high-impact programs on campus.

“We’re really looking forward to having the best year ever. Unfortunately, we’re having to do most of it virtual this year, but we’re still expecting great results,” said Kim Grieve, Vice President and Dean of Students at USD.

Donors can support students through 19 initiatives, including Charlie’s Cupboard. It’s an on-campus pantry that supplies free food and toiletries to students in need.

Last year’s Unite for USD event raised $20,000 to get the program started.

“We’re humbled to be back here again this year to do it all over again and raise money to make this project sustainable,” said Carson Zubke, USD Senior and Founder of Charlie’s Cupboard.

Since September, organizers have seen how food insecurity impacts students.

“We knew there was an issue that exists on our campus, but we were shocked with how many places this issue was living on our campus and with how many people were living with food insecurity in their lives,” said Zubke.

The pantry has helped over 1,000 students and given out five tons of food and personal care products since it opened. But right now, the pantry is only open six hours a month.

“The money we raise during Unite for USD this year we want to use to help expand what we’ve been doing and meet the demand we’ve seen on campus,” said Zubke.

Some other areas of focus that go under the Caring for Coyotes umbrella include mental health resources for students and a student emergency fund.

“This is the first year we’ve had such a fund. With COVID we’ve seen an increase in need for our students to have extra money to help them and so that’s been really successful as well,” said Grieve.

Faculty hope to beat last year’s donations, which totaled over $560,000. The event runs from Feb. 18 at 10:58 a.m. to Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

