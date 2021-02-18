Advertisement

Top-ranked DeSmet boys basketball team got rolling 2 years ago

Gruenhagen says Bulldogs gained confidence 2 years ago and it’s carried over
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet boys basketball team has one game left before the post season starts. And the top team in Class “B” is on a mission after having things cut shot last March because of COVID 19. There’s no question these guys are motivated to finish what they started about 15 months ago.

But it was actually what happened 2 years ago that gave this team it’s confidence moving forward according to their head coach. ”When we got to the state tournament that was our goal was just to get there. But by the end of the season we were playing well enough that we knew we could go there and win games and getting all the way to the championship, that was their mindset that they could get there and get that done then. And that’s just carried through into every summer and even into last season,” says Jeff Gruenhagen-DeSmet boys basketball coach.

The tradition at DeSmet for athletics in general is pretty impressive. In fact, Jeff played for a championship team under Marv McCune. Tune in Thursday night for more on the Bulldogs winning program over the decades in boys basketball. This year’s team has plenty of last names that you would recognize from successful teams of the past.

