Warmer Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Each and every day so far this week has been warmer than the previous one and that trend will continue into this weekend. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight with lows falling right to around 0 along with wind chills still a few degrees below 0.

Heading into Friday once those that see the fog see that fog lift, more sunshine will be on the way as highs reach the lower 20′s east and even some lower 30′s in western South Dakota. Some extra clouds will build in for the start of the weekend as high temperatures rise into the upper 20′s east and even some lower 40′s in western South Dakota!

A quick moving clipper system will move in Saturday night and into Sunday morning and will bring some minor snowfall accumulation to the area. Most of us will see under an inch, but some locations may see some slightly higher totals and some isolated totals around 1 to 2 inches will be possible. This will all move out Sunday afternoon allowing highs to reach the mid 30′s for everyone east and get to the lower 40′s west.

Next week will continue with the mild trend with sunshine and highs getting to 50+ degrees in western South Dakota and staying above freezing to the east as snow and ice continue to slowly melt.

