10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs are ranked #1 in Class “B” and have their sights set on winning another state title, just like some of their fathers did. And in boys high school basketball Thursday, Howard picked up a big road win, SF Christian beats Harrisburg in OT and O’Gorman shocked unbeaten Washington. The top-ranked Washington girls kept up their winning ways at Brandon Valley.

