Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 18th

DeSmet tradition continues and a busy night in high school basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs are ranked #1 in Class “B” and have their sights set on winning another state title, just like some of their fathers did. And in boys high school basketball Thursday, Howard picked up a big road win, SF Christian beats Harrisburg in OT and O’Gorman shocked unbeaten Washington. The top-ranked Washington girls kept up their winning ways at Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Multiple agencies responded to a crash along Highway 38 Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating fatal crash in northwestern Sioux Falls
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning
4 killed in crash near Wagner
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs carrying on the winning tradition for another generation
DeSmet’s winning tradition continues for each generation of Bulldogs
Success means having a target on the backs of the Canton wrestlers
Canton wrestlers know that success leads to having a target on their backs
Thursday HS Basketball Recap includes shocker at WHS, OT victory by SFC, Howard wins at Viborg...
A busy Thursday night in HS Hoops sees #1 Washington’s boys upset, SFC win in OT, Howard victorious at V/H and the Washington girls won in Brandon
Dakota State women wrap up perfect conference season with 18th straight win
Dakota State women win 18th straight and finish conference schedule unbeaten