5,384 more South Dakotans receive COVID-19 vaccine as state prepares to lower age limit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 111,018, with 107,137 of those cases considered recovered. Active cases decreased slightly, dropping to 2,028 from Thursday.

Current hospitalizations remain steady, dropping by only one from Thursday to 91. In total, 6,492 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported six new deaths. The state death toll is now at 1,853.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 17% of the state’s population have been vaccinated. 116,143 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56,661 residents have completed both doses needed.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.