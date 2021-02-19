Advertisement

$6k raised overnight in honor of Brandon Valley coach fighting stage 4 cancer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon community has come together and raised more than $6,000 overnight to honor Coach Brent Deckert, who is fighting stage 4 cancer.

Deckert, the head boys basketball coach at Brandon Valley High School, has been fighting stage 4 lung cancer since August. Deckert has seen encouraging progress from a gene therapy pill treatment he began in September.

The community has been supporting Deckert since his diagnosis but the recently created GoFundMe is taking the support even further.

The organizer says “One of our goals is to help raise funds to fulfill Coach Deckert’s desire of creating a scholarship fund for players in his basketball program. The rest of the community is very supportive of his desire, which is typical for him, but they also want to make sure that Coach and his family are taken care of as well. Our hope is to raise enough funds to accomplish both.”

To view the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com.

