A busy Thursday night in HS Hoops sees #1 Washington’s boys upset, SFC win in OT, Howard victorious at V/H and the Washington girls won in Brandon

A shocker at the Washington gym
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON and VIBORG S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman boys rolled into the Washington gym Thursday night and came away with a shocking 65-62 win over the unbeaten and top-ranked Warriors. Tahj Two Bulls led Washington with 23 points as they overcame an 11 point deficit to take the lead in the 4th quarter. But the Knights didn’t back down. Eddie Meylor led both teams with 24 points for O’Gorman.

Another thriller at the SF Christian gym where the 2-ranked Chargers in Class “A” beat #5 Harrisburg in “AA” 58-57 in overtime as Noah VanDonkersgoed led the way with 26 points. Blaze Lubbers had 21 points for the Tigers

And in Viborg, the 2nd-ranked Cougars in Class “B” hosted #3 Howard and the Tigers came away with a big 63-52 road victory between two of the state’s best teams. Tisyn Spader and Sam Aslesen each scored 21 points for the Tigers and Gradee Sherman led Viborg-Hurley with 16 points.

In girls basketball, top-ranked Washington avoided the upset bug at #5AA Brandon Valley where the Lynx have made a habit of beating highly-ranked teams. But the Warriors prevailed in this one 64-44 behind Sydni Schetnen and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda who each scored 20 points.

