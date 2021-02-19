Aberdeen Community Theatre capping off fundraising campaign after turbulent 2020

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Community Theatre has had its hands tied when it comes to putting on a show during the ongoing pandemic. And it’s looking towards the coming year to be able to get back on its feet.

The Theatre is currently running a matching donation campaign to help pay for expenses while limited shows can be produced. If the ACT can raise a total of $100,000, staff say an anonymous donor will match that amount.

Jim Walker is the Artistic/Managing Director at the ACT. He said that through the past 11 months, they’ve been fortunate to have a solid group of supporters along the way. But said it’s been a struggle staying above water.

“We are dependent on contributions no matter what year it is. But now without being able to produce and income from actually doing productions, it just increases the need for those contributions in order for us to keep going,” Walker said.

Walker said a total of around $75,000 have been raised so far for the campaign, set to expire at the end of the month. But even that amount hasn’t been able to keep every position in the organization.

“We’ve cut back by staff, is at 75 percent and even 50 percent of what it was. We’re trying to cut back on all expenses that we can.”

But the ACT has tried to put out as many shows as they can. Associate Artistic/Managing Director Brian Schultz said they’ve tried live streaming shows as well as audio-only versions, hoping to reach a wider audience.

“I think it’s really important to continue to find innovative and creative ways of doing that. And it’s simply a matter of putting together the best resources you have available,” Schultz said.

And both said they’re happy to have support through the past 11 months, and are looking forward to transitioning back to a more normal schedule hopefully before too long.

“I’m very thankful for those patrons. We have a long history with them, and because this is an extraordinary period of time,” Walker said.

