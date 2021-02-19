Barks and Brews benefits Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are several dog parks in Sioux Falls, but none like this. The Sioux Falls Arena has been transformed into a dog park for the first time.

Saturday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Arena will be host to Barks and Brews. The event benefits a good cause, and the fun isn’t only for the pups.

“We still have snow on the ground, so where are you going to take your dogs?” Ryan McCarthy, Marketing Director for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, said. “Some dogs can’t go outside and play, so we have a great opportunity for them to come inside.”

And while the dogs run wild, you can sip on some brews and visit with local vendors like Shop Dog Boutique and Woofs and Waves.

“This is part of the Sioux Falls Live Initiative to get people out back into the community to events,” McCarthy said.

The free event is Saturday afternoon, donations will go directly to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“If you bring a donation, any toy, any food item, treats, then you can get a free drink ticket for a brew, a coke, or a water,” McCarthy said.

Dana Konzem, Volunteer Coordinator for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, says the shelter helps about 8,000 animals each year, so any donated items truly make a difference.

“Even just one bag of food, that will help us feed a lot of our animals,” Konzem said.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society prefers Purina dog food, durable toys, and any items for the shelter’s other animals.

“In 2020, we weren’t able to have any events, so we are very excited that in 2021 we are starting off on a good foot having a great event with the arena,” Konzem said.

Barks and Brews goes from 2:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the evening, Saturday, Feb. 20.

For more information about Barks and Brews, click here.

For more information about the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.