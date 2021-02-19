Brandon mayor resigns after two years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg has resigned after two years to focus on his position within the Brandon Valley School District.

In a letter to the Brandon City Council, Lundberg says his position as Business Manager of the school district has to take precedence. Lundberg has been with the school district for over 30 years.

Lundberg says he’s proud of the city’s accomplishments during his tenure.

Brandon City Council will appoint his successor.

You can read his full letter to the city council below.

Brandon City Council and Administration:

After much consideration and thought, I have decided to submit my resignation from Mayor of Brandon, SD effective immediately. Although, my 2+ years in this position have been rewarding, I have determined that the demands of my “day job” as Business Manager of the Brandon Valley School District have to take precedence over all other demands. I told myself that when I entered into this position that I would always put the rigor of my school district position at the top of the list. The coming months will place additional restraints on my time with school budgets and opening a new school along with the multitude of daily tasks associated with my Business Manager position.

I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished in the City of Brandon the last 2 years. We have accomplished or are in the process of accomplishing a number of infrastructure projects that had been lagging for years (Main Avenue Interceptor/Major sewer trunk line, Core Area Reconstruction, Water Tower, Rushmore Street reconstruction, well rehabilitations, just to name a few). We have dealt with a global pandemic with the likes that hasn’t been seen since 1918 and record setting flooding in 2019. We are starting to see the housing development progress that I set out to accomplish 2 years ago with 50 new housing starts with past year (2020). Directing the implementation of a Capital Improvement Plan (C.I.P) has been extremely educational and beneficial to the City Council in setting up a “road map” to get necessary improvements accomplished for our City. Although, we have come to realize that our wants outweigh our resources, it is still very important to have this plan in place for future councils and administrations.

I would like to wish the City Council, administration, and citizens nothing but the best in continuing the progress to move his city forward. Thank you.

Paul J. Lundberg

