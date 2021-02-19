Bright Futures Virtual Career Fair exposes students to new careers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota and western Minnesota high school students will be among the participants involved in the Bright Futures Virtual Career Fair on February 24. The virtual career event will highlight rural-based careers, finance, precision ag, agricultural trades, and marketing on Wednesday. The free event is being hosted by the region’s local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives to inspire the region’s younger generation with local stories emphasizing job opportunities, career development, personal fulfillment, and financial advancement. Registration is open which includes both pre-recorded and live sessions.

