Canton wrestlers know that success leads to having a target on their backs

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Collecting the hardware is nothing new to the Canton wrestlers. Jeremy Ask has built an incredible winning tradition with his C-Hawks that just saw him get his 400th win earlier this season. He averages almost 20 wins a year during his time in Canton.

And when you’ve won the last 3 state titles, there’s a target on your back. And that’s not a problem for Jeremy and his kids. It’s part of the territory. ”We are kind of to the point where when a kid gets on the mat with a Canton singlet on there’s a little target on your back. It kind of comes with the territory, sometimes the kids get booed, we’ve just got to get used to it. The kids are under a microscope. We’re under a microscope and that’s not a bad thing. If people didn’t care about us, that would mean we weren’t being successful,” says Ask.

This year’s state meet is out in Rapid City where the Hawks will try and make it 4 in a row and 6 overall... They have also won 4 titles in the last 5 years which is one of the most dominant runs for a team in South Dakota history. And the Hawks also finished 2nd 4 times under Ask. They even set a scoring record last year.

