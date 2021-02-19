Dakota State women win 18th straight and finish conference schedule unbeaten

BELLEVUE, NE (Dakota News Now) -Morgan Koepsell led the way with 23 points as the Dakota State women won their 18th straight game Thursday on the road over the Bellevue Bruins 86-75. Jessi Giles hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Lexi Robson had 13 as the Trojans finished up their North Star Athletic Association schedule with a perfect 14-0 record. David Moe’s team has a 22-3 record for the year.

The NSAA quarterfinals begin February 23rd and the Trojans will have the home court advantage throughout the post season.

