Developers, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks partner to bring fishing to Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of elementary students will get to try ice fishing at Lake Lorraine this weekend, thanks to a new partnership between developers and the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department.

Developers Friessen Development, Inc partnered with GFP in 2020 to begin looking for opportunities to bring recreational activities to the lake.

On Sunday, about 20 Hayward Elementary students will get the opportunity to ice fish on Lake Lorraine. Students can win prizes for the largest catch and each student will get to take a fishing pole home. GFP hopes that students will want to continue with the sport after having a positive experience.

The youth event is in memory of Scott A. Gackle, an outdoorsman who passed away in 2019. Dustin Taylor wanted to honor his late friend Gackle, often referred to as Scotty, by helping more children have the opportunity to fall in love with outdoor activities. Taylor contacted the GFP, who then worked with Lake Lorraine developers to put together the event.

Registration for future fishing events in 2021 will take place through GFP. Follow Lake Lorraine and The Outdoor Campus social media pages for announcements about future events.

