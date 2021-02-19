El Riad Shrine cancels 2021 circuses due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The El Riad Shrine Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel its 2021 circuses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision includes circuses held in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Chamberlain, Yankton, Winner, and Windom, MN.

The organization says the health and safety of their staff and nobles, their families, and the public is their highest concern.

They say they are continuing to monitor the pandemic and will take the necessary steps and precautions for other events in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

