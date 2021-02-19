Advertisement

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck stations off of Interstate 20.

Jennifer Dunlap teamed up with Haley Huffman and a number of others to help with the effort.

People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the...
People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the severe winter weather.(Haley Huffman via KSLA)

Dunlap says she saw rows of semitrucks lined up in the snow parked outside the Haughton Pilot truck stop off I-20. When she found out they had no gas or food, and weren’t expecting either of the two for at least a week, she decided to provide what she calls a “blessing.”

With the help of some friends, she went to a restaurant, stocked up on food, and parked her truck outside the gas station. She filled cups with soup and food, and handed it out to hungry truck drivers, who were very grateful for their generosity.

Dunlap captured the moments on a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She also says the group handed out food to dozens of first responders, who are out in this mess helping to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning
SDSU's Noah Freidel will miss remainder of the season
SDSU’s Freidel sidelined for remainder of season
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
King is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and...
Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor in CA arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead
Developers, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks partner to bring fishing to Lake Lorraine
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden tours Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
A Kentucky woman had her windshield break after a sheet of ice hit it.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on I-65