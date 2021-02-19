Advertisement

Minnesota passes milestone of 1M coronavirus vaccine doses

Moderna and now Pfizer announcing they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants...
Moderna and now Pfizer announcing they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants take hold in the community.(ksla)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesotans have now received more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Updated figures from the administration of Gov. Tim Walz show that more than 728,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, including close to 287,000 who’ve completed the two-dose series.

The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now close to 30,000. Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, teachers and school staff, child care workers, and people age 65 and over.

The Walz administration rolled out a new online tool Thursday to notify other residents when opportunities for them eventually come up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning
SDSU's Noah Freidel will miss remainder of the season
SDSU’s Freidel sidelined for remainder of season
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
King is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and...
Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor in CA arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Barks and Brews
Barks and Brews benefits Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Barks and Brews event to benefit the Human Society
Barks and Brews event to benefit the Human Society
(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
South Dakota airman found guilty of murder
Mayor Paul TenHaken
Mayor TenHaken has COVID-19 update, talks about new park plans