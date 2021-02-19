Advertisement

South Dakota Democratic Party calls for resignation of AG Ravnsborg

SDDP in search of new executive director.
SDDP in search of new executive director.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hours after charges were filed against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, the South Dakota Democratic Party is calling for his resignation.

SDDP Vice Chair, Nikki Gronli, says Thursday’s press conference offered more questions than answers.

“This was not an accident. This was criminal conduct that resulted in the death of Joe Beaver – a husband – a brother and a fellow South Dakotan. Let’s face facts: Jason Ravensburg’s criminal conduct killed a man. Three Class II misdemeanors, which is the same level of seriousness of a speeding ticket, is not being held accountable. You cannot serve as the Chief Prosecutor, Chief Law Enforcement Officer, and South Dakota’s lawyer when your careless and negligent conduct caused the death of another person. Mr. Ravensburg’s [sic] Office prosecutes people across South Dakota. Do they get off with a slap on the wrist – do they get to walk away without being held accountable? In our justice system, it should not matter how important you are or what position you have been elected to – you should be held accountable the same as every other person in South Dakota. Accountability for his actions means Mr. Ravnsborg must resign. Like all of us, he must accept responsibility for his actions – acceptance of responsibility, in this case, means respect for the victim and his family and resigning as our Attorney General.” – Nikki Gronli, Vice Chair

Ravnsborg issued a statement Thursday evening through his spokesperson, Michael Deaver. Deaver is representing Ravnsborg from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The statement reads as follows:

“This has been a difficult and trying time for everyone involved and I do want to take a moment to thank all the people that continued to reach out to me through emails, calls, letters, and most importantly, prayers. Your support and encouragement is appreciated more than you will ever know.

I appreciate, more than ever, that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work. I have always practiced this in my professional life and I understand it even better now as I see that we live in a society where every person enjoys the protection of the law.

I have and will continue to pray for Joe Boever and his family. I cannot imagine their pain and loss and I do send my deepest condolences to them.”

Governor Kristi Noem says she is calling for details of the investigation to be made public by next week.

