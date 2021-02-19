Temperatures Continue Trending Upward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Remember the dangerously cold weather we experienced several days ago? Well that’s a thing of the past. While temperatures are remaining below average, we are getting closer and closer to average for mid to late February, which is in the upper 20s to low 30s east and mid 30s west.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase from west to east as a warm front approaches ahead of the next low pressure system. With the warm front moving in and a slight increase in moisture, some areas of fog may develop overnight into Saturday morning, mainly along and east of the Missouri. Winds trend out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph. Lows range from the single digits above east to the teens west.

WEEKEND: The low tracks to the southeast Saturday, exiting the area by Sunday morning. There’s a chance of light rain or wintry mix showers across central and western South Dakota Saturday afternoon with a chance of light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning for the eastern half of the area. Accumulations look to remain light, generally a trace to 2″. Clouds clear from west to east Sunday as a weaker area of high pressure moves in. Winds trend S and SE at 5-15 mph Saturday, but will shift to the NW Sunday. Highs Saturday range from around 30 east to around 40 west and highs Sunday range from the mid 30s east to the mid 40s west. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll see some of the warmest temperatures that we’ve seen in a few weeks. We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, but winds will be gusty out of the W and WNW. Winds could gust over 40 mph in central and western South Dakota. A cold front could bring a chance of wintry mix showers Tuesday night, along with some cooler air. Highs are in the 40s east with 50s west, and there’s a chance some areas in central and western South Dakota could hit 60!

LONG TERM: Temperatures look to remain slightly above average to round out the month of February. Conditions will remain dry with a good deal of sunshine, but there will be some cloudier intervals from time to time. Highs will remain in the 30s and 40s, but models do indicate a slight cooldown into next weekend with temperatures near or slightly below average.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.