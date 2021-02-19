Advertisement

Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning
SDSU's Noah Freidel will miss remainder of the season
SDSU’s Freidel sidelined for remainder of season
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
King is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and...
Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor in CA arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
Moderna and now Pfizer announcing they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants...
Minnesota passes milestone of 1M coronavirus vaccine doses
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris accord, US vows no more sidelining of climate
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden lays out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit