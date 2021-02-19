Advertisement

Warming Up

30s and 40s Return
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will have a good amount of sunshine through the rest of our Friday. Temperatures will be warming up, as well. Highs will range from the low 20s in the east to the low 30s out west. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nice, warmer weather around. For Saturday, we should have highs range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the east to the 40s in central South Dakota. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Sunday but temperatures will warm a little bit. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the east to the low 40s out west.

Temperatures will continue to climb early next week! Most of us should be in the low 40s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll probably see low to mid 50s out to the west! We may dip back into the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday, but the 40s and 50s look poised to return for next Friday!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Maggie Zaiger (submitted photo)
City of Sioux Falls settles lawsuit over Falls Park drowning
SDSU's Noah Freidel will miss remainder of the season
SDSU’s Freidel sidelined for remainder of season
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
King is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and one count of lewd and...
Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor in CA arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Weekend Ahead
Thursday
Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Gradual Warm Up
Thursday
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather