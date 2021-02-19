SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will have a good amount of sunshine through the rest of our Friday. Temperatures will be warming up, as well. Highs will range from the low 20s in the east to the low 30s out west. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the nice, warmer weather around. For Saturday, we should have highs range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the east to the 40s in central South Dakota. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Sunday but temperatures will warm a little bit. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the east to the low 40s out west.

Temperatures will continue to climb early next week! Most of us should be in the low 40s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll probably see low to mid 50s out to the west! We may dip back into the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday, but the 40s and 50s look poised to return for next Friday!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.