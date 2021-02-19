Advertisement

West Mall 7 Theatre to close for five weeks

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Mall 7 Theatre at the Western Mall in Sioux Falls will close for about five weeks.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the mall staff said starting Friday, February 19th, the theatre will temporarily close. The reason why is because of the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on theatre attendance and the availability of new movies.

While the theatre is closed, staff will be doing some upgrades. Those will include equipment updates throughout the theatre, improvements to the self-ticketing process, and maintenance of equipment in the auditoriums.

The theatre is hoping more new movies will be available as summer approaches. It’s expected to reopen March 26th.

