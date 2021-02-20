Fox’s 39 Points Helps Northern State Slay Dragons
Wolves top second place MSU-Moorhead 90-83
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a career night for multiple members of the No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team in their win over MSU Moorhead. Parker Fox dropped a career high 39 points, while Mason Stark dished out a career high nine assists and became the 58th member of the 1,000 point club.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 90, MSUM 83
Records: NSU 15-0 (13-0 NSIC), MSUM 8-3 (8-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 1492
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State produced a strong two halves of basketball in their most contested game of the season scoring 45 points in each frame
- The Wolves were efficient, shooting 56.1% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc
- NSU tied their single season high of 58 points in the paint and added 17 fast break points, 11 second chance points, and ten points off turnovers
- The bench chipped in 11, led by Roko Dominovic with 7 points, as well as a career high four blocks
- Defensively, Northern held Moorhead below their season averages as the Dragons shot 41.5% from the floor and 38.9% from the 3-point line
- Four Wolves scored in double figures and tallied a minimum of five rebounds, as the team out-rebounded their opponents 40-35
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Parker Fox: 39 points (career high), 66.7 FG%, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Tommy Chatman: 13 points, 54.5 FG%, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
- Mason Stark: 12 points, 9 assists (career high), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
- Andrew Kallman: 12 points, 71.4 FG%, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
- Roko Dominovic: 7 points, 4 blocks (career high), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
UP NEXT
Northern looks to close out the season tomorrow evening atop the NSIC North. They clinched their fourth straight conference crown. The Wolves and Dragons will tip-off tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. In addition, NSU will honor their two seniors Kallman and Dominovic prior to the contest. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.
