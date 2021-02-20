Host Brandon Valley Claims Region 2A Wrestling Championship
Seven Lynx Wrestlers Win Region Titles
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Lynx had nine wrestlers advance to the Region 2A championship matches with seven winning first place to help the Lynx claim the team title by nearly 30 points on Friday afternoon in the Brandon Valley gymnasium.
The State Tournament begins next Thursday in Rapid City.
Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full results are listed below:
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Turner Gordon of SF Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 6th Place - Riley Williams of SF Washington
1st Place Match
- Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 33-1, Fr. over Turner Gordon (SF Lincoln) 19-11, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match
- Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 4-6, 8th. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 11-10, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 14-29, 7th. over Riley Williams (SF Washington) 6-27, Fr. (Dec 11-8)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln
- 5th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 6th Place - Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 26-11, So. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-9, 8th. over Eliot Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 15-17, Fr. (MD 18-4)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 22-17, Fr. over Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 9-24, 7th. (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton
- 3rd Place - Bentley Williams of SF Lincoln
- 4th Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Jayce Dornbusch of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Lincoln Ford of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 28-4, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 18-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Bentley Williams (SF Lincoln) 27-7, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 21-17, 8th. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Jayce Dornbusch (Harrisburg) 16-27, So. over Lincoln Ford (Lennox) 1-14, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton
- 6th Place - Lane Knutson of SF Washington
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 22-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 30-6, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-4, Jr. over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-18, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Paul McGlone (Yankton) 13-9, Jr. over Lane Knutson (SF Washington) 5-9, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Nick Roob of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Will Pavlish of Yankton
- 5th Place - Ashton Bach of Lennox
- 6th Place - Eston Monical of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 35-2, So. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 21-12, So. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match
- Nick Roob (Vermillion) 26-8, Sr. over Will Pavlish (Yankton) 21-20, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
- Ashton Bach (Lennox) 6-27, Fr. over Eston Monical (Dakota Valley) 2-20, 7th. (Dec 10-6)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Brandon Otte of Lennox
- 3rd Place - Teygan Harstad of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Evan Nelson of Yankton
- 6th Place - Joshua George of SF Washington
1st Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 38-7, Fr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-17, Sr. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match
- Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 16-8, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 17-19, 8th. (MD 15-5)
5th Place Match
- Evan Nelson (Yankton) 12-20, Jr. over Joshua George (SF Washington) 2-12, Jr. (MD 12-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 2nd Place - Blessing Taniah of SF Washington
- 3rd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Zach Rosenkrans of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Felix Perez of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-4, So. over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-23, Fr. over Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 16-18, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Zach Rosenkrans (Dakota Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Felix Perez (Vermillion) 2-31, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 2nd Place - Nathan Horrocks of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln
- 4th Place - Asher Eidem of SF Washington
- 5th Place - Greyson Bortnem of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Sam Haar of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 33-3, Sr. over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-18, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (20-5))
3rd Place Match
- Tae Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 23-7, Jr. over Asher Eidem (SF Washington) 14-16, Jr. (MD 20-8)
5th Place Match
- Greyson Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 8-15, Fr. over Sam Haar (Lennox) 18-30, So. (Fall 2:54)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jace Jones of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Tyson Hage of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Kamren McCubbin of SF Washington
- 5th Place - Colton Bechard of SF Lincoln
- 6th Place - Dawson Anderson of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 25-0, Sr. over Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 32-15, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-14, Sr. over Kamren McCubbin (SF Washington) 27-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Colton Bechard (SF Lincoln) 17-15, Sr. over Dawson Anderson (Lennox) 16-28, Sr. (SV-1 4-0)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Emerant Beyene Balmong of SF Lincoln
- 5th Place - Sam Randall of SF Washington
- 6th Place - Asa Swensen of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 33-3, So. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 40-5, Jr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (SF Lincoln) 26-8, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Sam Randall (SF Washington) 18-16, Sr. over Asa Swensen (Yankton) 6-21, So. (Fall 1:58)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Anthony Marquardt of SF Lincoln
- 5th Place - Bronson Moet of SF Washington
- 6th Place - Ethan Schroeder of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 41-2, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 12-9)
3rd Place Match
- Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-18, So. over Anthony Marquardt (SF Lincoln) 12-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
5th Place Match
- Bronson Moet (SF Washington) 13-15, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 7-22, So. (Fall 2:18)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox
- 3rd Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Luke Wickersham of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of SF Lincoln
- 6th Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 39-5, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 36-9, So. (Fall 4:45)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-12, So. over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Kwiecinski (SF Lincoln) 24-11, Jr. over Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Zavier Leonard of Yankton
- 4th Place - Abraham Myers of SF Washington
- 5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Roz Baylor of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 36-3, Jr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 23-13, Sr. over Abraham Myers (SF Washington) 20-15, So. (Fall 2:26)
5th Place Match
- Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 16-19, So. over Roz Baylor (Vermillion) 7-12, So. (Fall 1:19)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Michael Vroman of SF Washington
- 4th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Alex Reinhardt of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-0, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 30-6, Jr. (Fall 5:50)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 27-8, Jr. over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
5th Place Match
- Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) 11-15, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 16-28, So. (Fall 2:14)
