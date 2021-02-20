Host Brandon Valley Claims Region 2A Wrestling Championship

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Lynx had nine wrestlers advance to the Region 2A championship matches with seven winning first place to help the Lynx claim the team title by nearly 30 points on Friday afternoon in the Brandon Valley gymnasium.

The State Tournament begins next Thursday in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full results are listed below:

TEAM STANDINGS

Brandon Valley takes team title (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

2nd Place - Turner Gordon of SF Lincoln

3rd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

5th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox

6th Place - Riley Williams of SF Washington

1st Place Match

Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 33-1, Fr. over Turner Gordon (SF Lincoln) 19-11, Fr. (Fall 1:20)

3rd Place Match

Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 4-6, 8th. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 11-10, Fr. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 14-29, 7th. over Riley Williams (SF Washington) 6-27, Fr. (Dec 11-8)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

4th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln

5th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

6th Place - Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 26-11, So. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-9, 8th. over Eliot Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 15-17, Fr. (MD 18-4)

5th Place Match

Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 22-17, Fr. over Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 9-24, 7th. (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton

3rd Place - Bentley Williams of SF Lincoln

4th Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion

5th Place - Jayce Dornbusch of Harrisburg

6th Place - Lincoln Ford of Lennox

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 28-4, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 18-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Bentley Williams (SF Lincoln) 27-7, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 21-17, 8th. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Jayce Dornbusch (Harrisburg) 16-27, So. over Lincoln Ford (Lennox) 1-14, Fr. (Fall 0:43)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

3rd Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg

5th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton

6th Place - Lane Knutson of SF Washington

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 22-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 30-6, 8th. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-4, Jr. over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-18, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Paul McGlone (Yankton) 13-9, Jr. over Lane Knutson (SF Washington) 5-9, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Nick Roob of Vermillion

4th Place - Will Pavlish of Yankton

5th Place - Ashton Bach of Lennox

6th Place - Eston Monical of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 35-2, So. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 21-12, So. (Fall 3:15)

3rd Place Match

Nick Roob (Vermillion) 26-8, Sr. over Will Pavlish (Yankton) 21-20, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Ashton Bach (Lennox) 6-27, Fr. over Eston Monical (Dakota Valley) 2-20, 7th. (Dec 10-6)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Brandon Otte of Lennox

3rd Place - Teygan Harstad of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

5th Place - Evan Nelson of Yankton

6th Place - Joshua George of SF Washington

1st Place Match

Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 38-7, Fr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-17, Sr. (MD 15-4)

3rd Place Match

Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 16-8, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 17-19, 8th. (MD 15-5)

5th Place Match

Evan Nelson (Yankton) 12-20, Jr. over Joshua George (SF Washington) 2-12, Jr. (MD 12-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place - Blessing Taniah of SF Washington

3rd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

4th Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley

5th Place - Zach Rosenkrans of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Felix Perez of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-4, So. over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-23, Fr. over Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 16-18, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Zach Rosenkrans (Dakota Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Felix Perez (Vermillion) 2-31, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place - Nathan Horrocks of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln

4th Place - Asher Eidem of SF Washington

5th Place - Greyson Bortnem of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Sam Haar of Lennox

1st Place Match

Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 33-3, Sr. over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-18, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (20-5))

3rd Place Match

Tae Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 23-7, Jr. over Asher Eidem (SF Washington) 14-16, Jr. (MD 20-8)

5th Place Match

Greyson Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 8-15, Fr. over Sam Haar (Lennox) 18-30, So. (Fall 2:54)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jace Jones of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Tyson Hage of Vermillion

4th Place - Kamren McCubbin of SF Washington

5th Place - Colton Bechard of SF Lincoln

6th Place - Dawson Anderson of Lennox

1st Place Match

Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 25-0, Sr. over Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 32-15, Sr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-14, Sr. over Kamren McCubbin (SF Washington) 27-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Colton Bechard (SF Lincoln) 17-15, Sr. over Dawson Anderson (Lennox) 16-28, Sr. (SV-1 4-0)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion

3rd Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

4th Place - Emerant Beyene Balmong of SF Lincoln

5th Place - Sam Randall of SF Washington

6th Place - Asa Swensen of Yankton

1st Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 33-3, So. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 40-5, Jr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (SF Lincoln) 26-8, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Sam Randall (SF Washington) 18-16, Sr. over Asa Swensen (Yankton) 6-21, So. (Fall 1:58)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Anthony Marquardt of SF Lincoln

5th Place - Bronson Moet of SF Washington

6th Place - Ethan Schroeder of Lennox

1st Place Match

Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 41-2, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 12-9)

3rd Place Match

Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-18, So. over Anthony Marquardt (SF Lincoln) 12-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)

5th Place Match

Bronson Moet (SF Washington) 13-15, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 7-22, So. (Fall 2:18)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox

3rd Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

4th Place - Luke Wickersham of Brandon Valley

5th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of SF Lincoln

6th Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 39-5, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 36-9, So. (Fall 4:45)

3rd Place Match

Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-12, So. over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Bryce Kwiecinski (SF Lincoln) 24-11, Jr. over Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 1:46)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Zavier Leonard of Yankton

4th Place - Abraham Myers of SF Washington

5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Roz Baylor of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 36-3, Jr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 23-13, Sr. over Abraham Myers (SF Washington) 20-15, So. (Fall 2:26)

5th Place Match

Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 16-19, So. over Roz Baylor (Vermillion) 7-12, So. (Fall 1:19)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion

3rd Place - Michael Vroman of SF Washington

4th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg

5th Place - Alex Reinhardt of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-0, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 30-6, Jr. (Fall 5:50)

3rd Place Match

Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 27-8, Jr. over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:29)

5th Place Match

Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) 11-15, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 16-28, So. (Fall 2:14)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.