Temperatures Continue ‘Moving On Up’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our temperatures have been moving on up the past several days. We went from a high of -9 on Valentine’s Day to a high of 22 Friday. While temperatures are still below average, that will be changing and we will see several days of above average temperatures. This is thanks in part to a ridge building in the jet stream and a westerly wind flow. Some areas will see the warmest temperatures in about a month or two.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure will track out of the southern Rockies and push towards the central Plains. A weaker low and an upper-level shortwave will pass through our area, which will spell the chance of some light rain showers across central South Dakota and a chance of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle east of the Missouri River. The activity looks to remain widely scattered, but just be aware of some slick spots if you plan to travel later tonight into the overnight. The best chance for snow looks to be southeast of a line to Yankton to Marshall line. Skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy otherwise and winds remain rather light, generally about 5-10 mph. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s, so much warmer than what we’ve seen in recent nights.

SUNDAY: Skies will clear from west to east throughout the day as the low pushes east and a wedge of high pressure moves in. Snow will continue along and east of I-29 during the morning and it may not be the afternoon before skies clear. Areas southeast of a Yankton to Redwood Falls line has the best chance of see snowfall of 1-3″. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for most of Sunday for northwest Iowa and a few counties in southern Minnesota east of Worthington. A warm front pushes through Sunday Night, which will bring in some scattered cloud cover. Winds during the day trend W to NW at 5-20 mph and at night they will run W to WSW at 5-20 mph. Highs range from the low to mid 30s east to the 40s west. Lows fall back into the 20s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday will feature a few morning clouds giving way to sunny to mostly sunny skies along with warm temperatures and gusty winds. Winds calm down Tuesday, but a cold front sweeps through, bringing with cloudier skies and the chance for some light drizzly showers in the afternoon and evening, possibly mixing with snow and freezing drizzle Tuesday night. Winds Monday will be strong as well, out of the W and WNW at 10-20 mph in the eastern areas and 20-35 mph in central and western South Dakota with higher gusts. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, which is about 10-20 above average.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: The end of the upcoming week features dry conditions with a good amount of sunshine. Clouds trickle back in for the weekend with a very minor chance of some light snow or wintry mix showers Saturday. Highs Wednesday through Friday range from the mid 30s to mid 40s, but will cool back to the upper 20s to mid to upper 30s for the weekend. The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from February 28 to March 6, indicates near to slightly above temperatures and drier than average conditions.

CPC 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.