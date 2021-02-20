Advertisement

West Mall 7 Theaters closes temporarily

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recently reopening, West Mall 7 Theatres has once again decided to close their doors for five weeks.

They posted on their Facebook page last night to make the announcement. Setting a date five weeks from now, on March 26th to reopen.

“The reason that we posted a date that we’re going to reopen is we want to assure everybody that we are going to reopen,” said Todd Frager, the owner of West Mall 7 Theaters

The purpose of the closure is to make improvements to the theater during a time that has already been slow. Frager said some of these improvements include upgrades to the self-ticketing process, changes to the concessions, updating the projectors as well as other changes since the fire in January of 2020.

Movie production has also been slowed and the hope is it will soon pick up.

That paired with the vaccination numbers the state is seeing, Frager hopes things will pick up this summer.

“So that when people are ready to come back, we’re ready,” said Frager.

