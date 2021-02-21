Advertisement

Augie Men Overtake Wayne State & Control Postseason Fate

Vikings Win 60-57 & Can Clinch NSIC Tournament Spot Tomorrow
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With its backs up against the wall, the Augustana men’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit and an 11-point second-half hole, to top Wayne State 60-57 Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Augustana, who controls its own destiny into the NSIC Tournament with a weekend sweep, achieved the first part of the weekend goal and move to 7-5 in the NSIC and 9-5 on the season. Wayne State, who is one of eight teams ranked in the central region with the Vikings, falls to 9-6 overall and 9-4 in league play.

Augustana overcame a sluggish first half where it shot just 21.4 percent from the field to shoot a blazing-hot 59.1 percent in the second half. The first half included a 7:54 stretch where it was unable to point a point on the scoreboard.

After falling behind by 11 points with 17:07 remaining in the game, the Vikings chipped away at the Wildcats’ lead and pulled within a point on an Adam Dykman 3-point basket with 9:12 on the clock. On the following possession, Bennett Otto sank a pair of free throws to give AU its first lead since early in the first half.

The two squads bounced the lead between each other and with things knotted up at 56-all, Dykman broke the tie with a pair of free throws with 68 seconds showing on the clock.

Jordan Janssen went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe on the next WSC possession making it a one-point game as the clock kept winding down. After the Vikings did not score on their next possession, Wayne State worked to take the lead with under 10 seconds on the clock.

As Alec Millender drove the lane, Tyler Riemersma stepped in and took what could be the biggest charge of the year, forcing the WSC turnover and give Augustana the ability to take more time off the clock and sink free throws.

Isaac Fink did just that, hitting both attempts, which pushed the final score to 60-57.

Dykman led the way for Augustana with 14 points while Riemersma and Dylan LeBrun each added 12. Jameson Bryan tallied four assists while LeBrun totaled a career-high four blocked shots.

The two squads battle again Sunday with a noon tipoff inside the Sanford Pentagon. Simply, if Augustana wins, it will advance to the NSIC Tournament next weekend. Tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com/Tickets or at the Pentagon box office beginning one hour prior to tipoff.

