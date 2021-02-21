Coyote Women Crush Oral Roberts Again

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven tallied her seventh double-double of the season to lead the Coyotes in a 76-54 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday.

With the win, South Dakota (14-5, 10-2 Summit) has clinched the 2-seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament held March 6-9 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8) can finish anywhere between seeds five and eight.

“Our defensive intensity and awareness was really good and that allowed us to not only get stops, but then also get out in transition,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Today was a special day and it was great to be able to raise money for breast cancer awareness in our community!”

Sjerven finished with 18 points, 10 boards and a pair of blocks. She was 7-of-10 from the floor, knocking down her second 3-pointer of the year. Sjerven’s reached double-digit scoring in 18 of 19 games this year. Freshman Maddie Krull added 14 points and a career best eight rebounds in the game. She’s tallied four consecutive double-digit games for the Yotes.

Senior Chloe Lamb was the third Coyote in double-figures Sunday with 12 points. She added three assists and three steals. Lamb’s reached double-digits for the last five contests. Sophomore Alexi Hempe finished with nine points and seven boards, while senior Liv Korngable scored eight points in limited minutes.

The Golden Eagles were led by Ariel Walker’s 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Faith Paramore added 12 off the bench and Keni Jo Lippe tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

South Dakota put the game away with a 32-4 run spanning the end of the first quarter to near the end of the second. Oral Roberts dropped five points in the final minute, but Krull’s hesi move and layup before the halftime horn gave USD a 46-19 advantage at the break.

The Coyotes extended their lead to as much as 40 points, leading 71-31 with 8:57 to play in the game.

South Dakota made 26-of-64 (.406) from the floor, while Oral Roberts shot 21-of-64 (.328) for the game.

The Coyotes wrap up the regular season next weekend by hosting North Dakota State in a pair of games at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

